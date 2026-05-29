Runners prepare for inaugural Blue Whale Run in Catoosa

CATOOSA, Okla. — More than 500 runners are expected to gather in Catoosa on May 30 to take part in the inaugural Blue Whale Run.

Registration for the 5K has surpassed 500 applications, but people can still register to take part in a timed race without the guarantee of receiving a finisher medal. You can learn more online.

Timeline of Events

One-Mile Fun Run at 8 a.m.

5K at 8:30 a.m.

Grand opening festivities at 12 p.m.

Ribbon cutting for the new Blue Whale Visitor Center at 2 p.m.

Live music from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Fireworks finale at 8:30 p.m.

Crews broke ground on the Blue Whale Visitor Center in February.

A (Blue Whale) neon moon: Route 66 site gets lit for the first time

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