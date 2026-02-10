CATOOSA, Okla — One of Route 66’s most iconic attractions is getting a bit of a makeover.

The Blue Whale of Catoosa was built in 1972.

WATCH: TRANSFORMATION: Visitor center taking shape at Blue Whale of Catoosa:

TRANSFORMATION: Visitor center taking shape at Blue Whale of Catoosa

It has become a landmark of the Mother Road, but it's now being expanded.

The City of Catoosa is working to build a new visitor center that will include a gift shop and additional information about the attraction's history.

"This is the crown jewel of Catoosa," said Catoosa Mayor Greg Williams.

He said the construction company has set the completion date for the visitor center for April 15.

“We expect a lot of people coming through, and we want this to be a destination so people can come here and spend their money here, spend the night," he said.

Mayor Williams said he’s excited to have it done before the Route 66 Centennial.

“I think it's awesome," he said. "I'm humbled to be a part of this. It's a huge deal, and I feel very fortunate to be a part of it.”

President of the Route 66 Association, Rhys Martin, couldn't agree more.

“This whale, which has been around since the early 1970s is one of Route 66's most beloved and photographed landmarks on the entire road," he said. “It's needed a little bit of an upgrade."

Martin said he's looking forward to what the expansion will bring.

"Our hope with the Oklahoma Route 66 Association is in addition to new buildings and better access to the site, it'll also bring more opportunities for people to learn about the history," he said. "People from all over the world will stop in Catoosa, Oklahoma, just to see this whale."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

