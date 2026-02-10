Avant neighbors grieve loss of two young boys

AVANT, Okla. — The small town of Avant is facing a big tragedy.

The Osage County Sheriff's office says two little boys, just eight and nine years old, died Sunday after falling through ice on Bird Creek. Deputies say the boys drowned.

“Everybody was shocked,” Johnna Brown, an Avant neighbor said.

Brown says she is like a mom to all the kids in town. While 2 News listened to her, she said it was Emmet Bennet and Talon Whinery who died Sunday.

“Everybody’s supporting the families … supporting each other. Trying to help each other. You know, just a typical small town,” Brown said.

A GoFundMe for the Bennett and Whinery families had both raised more than $5,000 as of publishing time.

“Everybody knows everybody for the most part,” Brown said.

Brown said she knew these two boys well. She said they were inseparable best friends, always adventuring together. As she remembers their precious lives, she reflects on the last time they spoke.

“One of the last conversations we had, we talked about Heaven and how all your favorite things are there, and no homework and extra snacks, that’s what I thought about. The very first thing I thought,” Brown said.

For the boys’ classmates at Avant Public School, this is a challenging time navigating grief.

“Our focus at this time is on caring for our students, staff, and families with compassion and sensitivity during this incredibly difficult period. Counselors will be available throughout the week to support any students, staff, or families who may need someone to talk with,” Superintendent Chad Joice said.

“The kids need to know they can feel whatever they need to feel. I had one mom who said, my son’s not even sad. They just don’t know how to process it. They’re little,” Brown said.

