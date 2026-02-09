Proposed Jewish charter school rejected, board cites State Supreme Court ruling

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Statewide Charter School Board voted unanimously against creating a Jewish charter school.

The application was previously submitted by the Ben Gamla Jewish Charter School Foundation. The rejection was announced on Monday.

In a statement, the OSCSB cited the 2024 Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling involving a Catholic charter school as a reason for the rejection.

After the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling, the OSCSB appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which issued a split decision. This affirmed the State Supreme Court ruling, denying the creation of Saint Isidore of Seville Virtual Catholic Charter School.

“I believe the Board was placed in a difficult position,” said SCSB Chairman Brian Shellem. “While we value innovation, parental choice, and high-quality educational opportunities for families, we are unfortunately bound by the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling from 2024, even if we disagree with it.”

