OK Supreme Court rules catholic charter school contract is unconstitutional

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Supreme Court ruled that the virtual Catholic charter school St. Isidore violates state statutes, the state constitution, and the Establishment Clause.

In October 2023, the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board gave the greenlight for the nation’s first publicly-funded religious charter school, Saint Isidore of Seville Virtual Catholic Charter School, in Oklahoma City.

The same month, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a lawsuit against the board to try and stop it from being funded by the state.

Here's what Drummond had to say then:

The Oklahoma Supreme Court said under Oklahoma law, a charter school is a public school.

The decision orders the state Charter School Board to rescind its contract with St. Isidore.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond released this statement about the decision:

“This decision is a tremendous victory for religious liberty. The framers of the U.S. Constitution and those who drafted Oklahoma’s Constitution clearly understood how best to protect religious freedom: by preventing the State from sponsoring any religion at all. Now Oklahomans can be assured that our tax dollars will not fund the teachings of Sharia Law or even Satanism. While I understand that the Governor and other politicians are disappointed with this outcome, I hope that the people of Oklahoma can rejoice that they will not be compelled to fund radical religious schools that violate their faith.”





2 News reached out to State Superintendent Ryan Walters for comment. We are waiting to hear back.

