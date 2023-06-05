Watch Now
Virtual religious charter school approved by Oklahoma Board

Posted at 3:13 PM, Jun 05, 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Virtual School Board approved a new tax-payer-funded virtual religious school in a 3-2 vote.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said:

The approval of any publicly funded religious school is contrary to Oklahoma law and not in the best interest of taxpayers. It’s extremely disappointing that board members violated their oath in order to fund religious schools with our tax dollars. In doing so, these members have exposed themselves and the State to potential legal action that could be costly.


