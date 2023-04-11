Proposed religious virtual charter school voted down pending questions from state board

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted NOT to approve a tax payer funded virtual religious charter school will open in Oklahoma.

The board voted to disapprove the school and is sending several questions back to the school organizers. The school then has 30 days to address the questions and make another presentation to the board for another vote.

2 News previously reported on the proposed St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School earlier this year.

Push for Virtual Catholic Charter School

If approved school organizers planned to offer online education for ages kindergarten through high school for an initial 500 students, and hoping to grow to 1,500. This would be the first public religious charter school in the country.

The application is more than a year in the making, drafted by the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa, with help from University of Notre Dame.

Currently, state law forbids religious charter schools, previous Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor argued the portion of the state constitution that addressed this was unconstitutional but current Attorney General Gentner Drummond withdrew that ruling saying it “incorrectly concluded that Oklahoma taxpayer dollars could be tapped to fund religious charter schools.”

The next vote must be on or before April 29th.

