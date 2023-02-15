Oklahoma could approve nation's first state-funded religious charter school

OKLAHOMA CITY — Catholic leaders in the Sooner state say they’re one step closer to guaranteeing public funding for an online catholic charter school.

If accepted by the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, Saint Isidore The Seville Catholic Virtual School would open in fall 2024 as the first of its kind in the country.

After meeting with the board Tuesday, Catholic Conference of Oklahoma Executive Director Brett Farley told 2 News he’s cautiously optimistic the application will pass.

“It was well-received, had some really great questions from the board members," Farley said. "It’s early, but we’re confident.”

The application is more than a year in the making, drafted by the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa, with help from University of Notre Dame.

If accepted, the school - named after the patron saint of the Internet - would receive state education funds for its catholic-based curriculum online and inside Oklahoma catholic schools like Bishop Kelley in Tulsa. Farley said money would be used in part for staffing, and didn't rule out using teachers based out of state.

Currently, state law forbids religious charter schools, but Farley argued Oklahoma leaders and the U.S. Supreme Court are on his side.

“The Carson decision, the Espinoza decision, and the Trinity Lutheran decision. In all three of those cases the Supreme Court was very clear in their opinion that when a state offers broadly a program that’s backed by state or federal funding, they cannot prohibit a religious institution from participating in that program simply because they’re religious,” he said.

“Instances like this where we would face the unprecedented event for the first time where a public school could turn into a Sunday school, we need to recommit to the separation of church and state,” said Rachel Laser, CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State. The group's Oklahoma-based senior litigation attorney Kenneth Upton argued in front of the virtual school board during Tuesday’s meeting. Laser said she doesn’t rule out a fight through the court system.

“We are absolutely prepared to take action because we exist to, (and) our mission is to protect the separation of religion and government as the only guarantee of religious freedom for Oklahomans, and for all of us,” Laser said.

Farley asserts that the school would pay off for Oklahoma families and taxpayers in general if the board votes to approve.

“Kids, particularly in the rural areas in our state, are underserved in terms of education options. And not just options, but quality options," Farley said. "Having one school is not enough. Having many schools is not enough. Having many schools with quality options is what we need here. And so we’re continuing that two thousand year history of that tradition of finding those that are in great need, and then providing what they need.”

The earliest a decision can be reached is March 14, when the board next meets. Its newest appointed member, Nellie Tayloe Sanders, is involved in catholic-based philanthropy group Center of Family Love. Before Sanders's appointment, previous months' meetings were canceled because the board didn't have its minimum amount of members needed.

