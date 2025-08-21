Gov. Stitt asks OK Supreme Court to block Tulsa's agreement with Muscogee Nation

TULSA, Okla. — Governor Stitt filed an emergency filing to "compel the City of Tulsa to enforce state and municipal laws within its jurisdiction. "

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the City of Tulsa signed an agreement in June 2025 clarifying tribal jurisdiction for municipal offenses on tribal land.

Previous coverage >>>> https://www.kjrh.com/news/local-news/muscogee-nation-city-of-tulsa-sign-agreement-on-law-enforcement-jurisdiction

This agreement clarified if members of any tribe are cited with a municipal case in Muscogee Creek Territory within the City of Tulsa, they would be tried by the Muscogee Creek Nation's Court system.

Governor Stitt said in a press release:

“More than anything, this is a public safety issue,” said Gov. Stitt. “No mayor has the authority to pick and choose which Oklahomans are subject to the laws of our state. By entering into this agreement, Mayor Nichols has essentially made Tulsa a sanctuary city with two systems of justice. One for those with tribal membership and one for everyone else. This makes our state less safe.”



