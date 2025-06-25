Muscogee Nation, City of Tulsa sign agreement on law enforcement jurisdiction

TULSA, Okla. — The Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the City of Tulsa signed an agreement clarifying tribal jurisdiction for municipal offenses on tribal land.

The agreement comes amid several lawsuits and pushback from the governor and other law enforcement leaders.

All law enforcement actions will remain the same under the agreement, but prosecution of tribal members will go to the Muscogee Nation court.

WHAT THIS MEANS

Members of any tribe cited with a municipal case, i.e. a speeding ticket, in the roughly 67% of the City of Tulsa that is in Muscogee territory would be tried by the MCN court system.

Muscogee (Creek) Nation

Tulsa police can still pull over and issue citations to anyone, no matter their tribal status.

The agreement also created a working group to solidify procedural matters over the next eight months.

State and Federal cases are not a part of this agreement.

All of Tulsa County is tribal land, split between the MCN, the Cherokee Nation and a small portion of Osage Nation. Mayor Nichols says he plans to work with other tribal partners to reach similar agreements.

Read the full agreement here.

WHAT IT DOESN'T MEAN

The City of Tulsa responded to some common criticisms of the agreement in its press release.

It said it's important to clarify that the agreement doesn't do the following:



Create a different set of rules for tribal citizens.

“Make it impossible for elected officials and Oklahoma law enforcement to protect their communities.”

“Kneecap the Tulsa Police Department from performing its public safety function.”

Directly relate to the recent incidents of gun violence in Tulsa and in Downtown.

Make Oklahoma “less safe.”

The agreement also allows for constant evaluation of progress between both parties.

CRITIQUES OF THE AGREEMENT

Governor Kevin Stitt, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, and Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado are some of the most vocal opponents of the agreement.

Stitt shared this picture earlier this year, claiming that allowing for tribal sovereignty would create a different set of rules for tribal members. Meanwhile, Stitt's brother Keith fought a speeding ticket in Tulsa based on his tribal status.

“Tulsa is essentially making itself a sanctuary city for tribal members engaged in criminal activity. As elected leaders, it is our job to represent our constituents regardless of race, heritage, or political affiliation,” said Gov. Stitt. “This proposed move by Mayor Nichols sets a concerning precedent and will make it impossible for elected officials and Oklahoma law enforcement to protect their communities. I will take every action to reverse course and ensure the rule of law is the same for everyone.”

Kunzweiler said the Mayor's office is choosing to undermine a right it fought for in the O'Brien decision.

“The idea that the City of Tulsa would abdicate its public safety charter and not allow the State to prosecute dangerous criminals solely based on their identity as an Indian is ludicrous. The State’s efforts to protect all citizens of Tulsa in no way infringes upon a tribe’s ability to do the same – whether they choose to do so or not. Kneecapping the Tulsa Police Department – one of the best in the country – from performing its public safety function puts all Tulsans in danger. Additionally, the City of Tulsa would stand out like a sore thumb in Tulsa County as every other law enforcement agency continues to refer dangerous criminals to prosecutors. It is my hope that wisdom prevails within the City of Tulsa. Heaven help the City of Tulsa if this proposed settlement is implemented.”

Sheriff Regalado said accountability must apply equally to all individuals. The city argues the rules are the same; what's different is who prosecutes the case.

“Justice is only fair when it is blind to background, and consistent in its application. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, in accordance with the ruling from the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, will continue sending the appropriate cases to the Tulsa County District Attorney for consideration of charges.”

SUPPORT FOR THE AGREEMENT

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols led the agreement for the city. He said working with tribal partners will only make the city stronger as a whole.

“First, I want to thank Principal Chief David Hill and the Muscogee Nation for entrusting us with the work ahead and for the good faith efforts in creating a path forward that has not been accomplished in more than five years,” Mayor Nichols said. “The collaboration and communication between our governments has been tremendous, and I look forward to our next step in this process. As mayor, I pledged to make Tulsa the safest big city in the country and to co-govern with our tribal partners. Today, with this agreement, we are establishing systems to ensure that we move forward on both of those pledges with a solid framework. Our city can only benefit if we collaborate and approach our work together rather than individually. We are stronger together, and we can show the nation how municipalities and tribal governments can work together to create better outcomes for all our residents.”

MCN Principal Chief David Hill said he looks forward to further collaboration between the city and the tribe.

"As we get closer to next month's five-year anniversary of the Supreme Court's monumental McGirt decision, I am reminded and find myself very proud of the significant strides the Nation has made to increase its law enforcement and judicial capabilities to meet the demands necessary for responsible governance of our Reservation,” Hill said. “These efforts by the Nation to provide robust public safety priorities in our communities are enhanced when we are able to work closely in cooperation with state and local agency partners. Today, a clear example of this partnership has been realized by the settlement reached between the Nation and the City of Tulsa regarding the exercise of criminal jurisdiction within city limits on the Reservation. I applaud and appreciate the vision of Mayor Nichols in advocating a policy for reaching solutions with Tribes--rather than litigating--on these issues of mutual importance for citizens and visitors in Tulsa, both Indian and non-Indian alike. While the Nation and Tulsa have reached a settlement today, I know that the real work for implementing the terms of this collaboration is just beginning. However, I look forward to working with Mayor Nichols and his team as we show the rest of the state what responsible and respectful co-governance on the Reservation can look like."

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. also applauded the agreement.

“I applaud the City of Tulsa and Muscogee Nation for reaching a resolution that protects tribal sovereignty and enhances public safety for all,” Hoskin said. “Mayor Monroe Nichols and Chief David Hill have demonstrated thoughtful leadership in reaching this agreement. Far on the other end of the spectrum is Governor Kevin Stitt, whose ignorance of the fundamentals of tribal sovereignty and cooperative governance within tribal reservations is astounding. Governor Stitt remains hopelessly on the wrong side of history while the rest of us chart a course for co-governing alongside tribes in the 21st century.”

WHAT'S NEXT

The working group will be established in the next 30 days. It will mostly be made up of people from the City of Tulsa and the Muscogee Nation.

The group will produce a public report that includes, but is not limited to, detention facilities; videoconferencing options; special services like mental health and diversion programs; lab testing; property storage; extradition; reliable education; and communication and coordination.

The City of Tulsa compiled a list of frequently asked questions. You can read those answers here.

2 News reached out to the MCN and the City of Tulsa to ask which entity will get the money from tickets against tribal members.

Another concern raised to 2 News is with the MCN courthouse being in Okmulgee, will those needing to take their citations to court have to travel to Okmulgee, or will there be remote options?

The City of Tulsa said the working group will likely iron out these issues.

