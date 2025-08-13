BACK TO SCHOOL: Broken Arrow, Muskogee public schools back in session

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — It is back to school for students across Green Country!

Broken Arrow and Muskogee are back in class today and 2 News Oklahoma is there.

2 News Anchor Christine Standwood talked to Broken Arrow Superintendent Chuck Perry about the new school year and how he's feeling about things for the district.

Back to School: Broken Arrow

In Muskogee, the district is ready for the new school year and excited about new policies and navigating the statewide cell phone in school ban.

Back to School: Muskogee safety

For more Back to School coverage visit our round up:

Back To School

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

