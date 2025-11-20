'Big deal for Muskogee': Google announces 2 data centers in Muskogee Co.

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Google announced on Nov. 20 it will build two data centers in Muskogee County as part of a $9 billion investment into Oklahoma.

"This is a good day for Muskogee," Muskogee Mayor Patrick Cale said.

The announcement comes after years of negotiations and planning. One data center site will be located south and west of the Dal Tile plant. The second site will be positioned about two miles north and east of the small community of Council Hill.

"For a community like Muskogee, it's staggering. The benefits, the attention, the opportunities. This is a big deal for Muskogee," Cale said.

Progress is already visible at the site near Dal Tile, something the mayor can't help but enjoy.

"If I'm in a bad mood or something, I'm frowning and my forehead's crinkled. By the time I get to here, I'm smiling and relaxed," Cale said.

Many might wonder why Google chose Muskogee. Cale says the answer is obvious.

"Because our Port Muskogee did such a great job recruiting them," Cale said. "The build out of infrastructure we have out here, knowing what we could add along the way, Google was sold. And we did a good job of selling them."

The project promises to bring substantial economic benefits to the community through job creation and increased revenue.

"It'll be a lot of money coming into the community. A lot of jobs," Cale said. "For a community like this, that's pretty good."

2 News has covered similar data center stories in communities like Sand Springs and Coweta.

Some people in those towns aren't looking forward to the development. Cale doesn't see that issue in Muskogee.

"We finally, for the first time, are going to have good paying jobs, good opportunity, and good housing. We're cleaning up downtown," Cale said. "For the past 20 to 25 years, kids graduating don't want any part of coming back to Muskogee. They don't even consider it. So this is a good opportunity."

