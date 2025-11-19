Hundreds at public meetings against proposed Sand Springs data center

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Two packed community meetings in Sand Springs Nov. 18 heralded a majority opposition from residents in response to a proposed hyperscale data center.

"I 100% expected (this turnout)," Protect Sand Springs Alliance, LLC. President Kyle Schmidt said. "This community is so tight-knit here and I knew people were going to turn out in big numbers for it."

Hundreds came to both Rock Fire Department's community center, and The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge before that. The latter was hosted by Project Spring, the cooperative behind a proposed data center that would be constructed along Highway 97 on a 826-acre plot of land in Osage County recently approved for annexation by Sand Springs City Council.

"We're asking the people with the project what this is even going to be for, and they can't give us a straight answer," Sand Springs resident Erin Kennedy said at the meeting held at The Canyons. "So whenever we have no idea, it's like we don't really want this in our backyards."

"What it's going to make is the property values decline," said Heather Vest, a local real estate agent. "The noise, pollution, sound pollution, water pollution - it's just a variety of things. I mean, it's easier for your taxes to go down, but that's assuming you don't mind that your property value going down also."

City Manager Mike Carter told 2 News any environmental impact would follow regulations, if approved.

"Ultimately, when the city processes any water or wastewater (impact), those all have to meet that," Carter said. "And I think some people are confused by that."

"This is such a new thing and they're just dumping them everywhere," Schmidt said to contest Carter's words. "It's the wild west. It's just poorly regulated."

Schmidt's Protect Sand Springs Alliance has already collected 1,000+ virtual signatures against Project Spring and raised more than $5,000 in funds to campaign against it.

A consultant for the project told 2 News on Nov. 18 that Project Spring has no comment on anything.

City of Sand Springs Planning Commission will decide whether to move forward with the proposed zoning for the data center on Dec. 3 at city hall.

