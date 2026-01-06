'She's not ready to go': Coweta single mother planning own funeral

COWETA, Okla. — Myra Gawf has watched her 28-year-old daughter Kaylin fight for over three years. Diagnosed with breast cancer at 25, Kaylin discovered a year later in 2023 that the cancer had spread to her brain.

At the end of 2025, doctors delivered news no family member wants to hear.

"I was told about four weeks ago, five weeks ago, that she had six weeks. Six weeks to live," Gawf said.

Kaylin is a single mother raising a 9-year-old and 6-year-old on her own.

"She's got these two babies, and she's not ready to go. She's got a lot more loving to do, and she wants them to grow and watch them do everything," Gawf said.

Gawf says her daughter won't stop fighting, but now her fight is different — planning her own funeral with the time she has left.

"She didn't start anything to prepare. She was like no mom, I don't need it. I'm going to beat this. I got this. And this is where we're at," Gawf said.

Kaylin Gawf

Kaylin started a GoFundMe specifically for funeral and other costs, hoping it wouldn't all fall on her family and young children. So far, donations total nearly $12,000.

"It's amazing. It really is. I didn't expect it go quite like that. And I know she didn't," Gawf said.

"Everybody is just like oh, that's so sad. We want to help her reach this for her babies," Gawf said.

Kaylin Gawf

Even though Kaylin's fight might be coming to an end soon, her impact will carry on much longer.

When asked about Kaylin's legacy, Gawf responded: "Those babies. Those babies are going to grow up to do amazing things."

If you'd like to donate to Kaylin's GoFundMe, you can do that here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

