Oklahoma Human Services pauses school-age childcare subsidy approvals

TULSA, Okla. — Due to lack of federal funding, Oklahoma Human Services staff have paused school-age childcare subsidy approvals.

This new change has parents talking on social media, with some families left not knowing what to do.

OHS is the organization responsible for distributing childcare benefits.

According to new information they sent 2 News, this change isn’t going to affect all school-aged children.

Children who are homeless, special needs or in foster care will not experience any changes.

Families with currently eligible school-aged children will receive benefits until their regular renewal date.

However, OHS will not be accepting new subsidy applications for children six years old and over.

In October, OHS submitted a request for $70 million in state funding for what the organization says is an attempt to stabilize the state’s childcare system.

