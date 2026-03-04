Catoosa City Council cites more info needed before 'UDC' vote

CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa City Council will reconsider a unified development code (UDC) draft after tabling it in its March 3 meeting.

"The UDC combines all regulatory documents into a single one, creates clear guidelines and procedures, (and) provides greater flexibility in property use," Catoosa Director of Community Development Jody King said to the council in his final pitch before the vote.

Instead of bustling parking lots spread out with not a whole lot of walkability, the city poses the idea of a form-based code for future development, which it says is laid out with better rules.



The strongest skepticism against the UDC tends to be anecdotes of confusing language, as mentioned in a public info session on Jan. 21 and in the Feb. 23 planning commission meeting.

During public comment in the March 3 meeting, planning commission vice chair Fred Pitezel told the council he regretted motioning for approval.

"After further study I really believe we need more time to make some adjustments to it," Pitezel said at the podium.

"This comprehensive plan and UDC you have before you is just a cut and paste of plans from all over America and the world," one other resident outright opposed to the document said during public comment. "It's not about Catoosa."

The council voted to instead table its final decision to March 12 so councilors can get all questions answered about provisions in the 450+ page document.



I think we got some work to do, but thank you," Councilor Doug Tiffany told King. "This is a major undertaking, and I know it's been several years in the making."

Despite being tabled, strong support was signaled by the council that Catoosa could soon see a major overhaul of how it brings in development.

