Oklahoma bill aims to limit screen time for elementary school students

TULSA, Okla. — A measure moving through the Oklahoma Legislature would cap daily screen time for public school students in pre-K through 5th grade, raising questions about how schools balance technology with traditional teaching methods.

Janelle Bartlett is intentional about how much time her children spend in front of screens.

"So, we try to focus on screen time just on the weekends, sometimes movie nights," Bartlett said.

Now, state lawmakers are taking a similar approach in the classroom. House Bill 4358 would limit screen time for Pre-K through 5th graders in Oklahoma schools.

"Right now, it limits it to 1 hour; it's still a work in progress," Speaker Pro Tempore Anthony Moore said.

The bill would allow exceptions for state testing and special education needs, but does not address everyday electronic boards used in class.

2 News asked local school leaders how much they rely on technology in the classroom.

"We use technology for instructional support in intervention, mostly," Erin Armstrong, Chief Learning Officer for Tulsa Public Schools, said.

Armstrong says Chromebooks and tablets are used for reading and math, but face-to-face teaching remains the priority.

"It's about balance and the right kind of balance," Armstrong said.

Bartlett agrees.

"I do think face-to-face interaction is best," Bartlett said.

Just last year, lawmakers passed the "Bell to Bell No Cell" bill, which requires districts to implement policies prohibiting the use of cell phones and other electronic devices, including smartwatches, during school hours for middle and high school, with exceptions for emergencies.

Speaker Pro Tempore Moore says that if the bill passes, it will be up to each district to decide how to split screen time, something Tulsa Public Schools believes it can manage.

"We would break it up across the day and throughout the day. We are fortunate that we're able to monitor at the district level, students meeting those interventions," Armstrong said.

Tulsa Public Schools says whether the bill passes or not, students remain their top priority.

"But our earliest learners were really cognizant of how much time it is that they're spending on computers, because they have to have that interaction with the caring adults in their classroom to continue to grow and learn," Armstrong said.

House Bill 4358 has passed the House Common Education Committee and now heads to the full House for further consideration.

