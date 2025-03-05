Oklahoma bill aims to ban cell phones in classrooms to reduce distractions

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — A new legislative proposal, dubbed the "Bell to Bell No Cell" bill, is advancing through Oklahoma’s state legislature, aiming to eliminate distractions from electronic devices in classrooms.

Authored by Senator Ally Seifried R-Claremore and Rep. Chad Caldwell R-Enid, House Bill 1276 mandates that school districts implement policies prohibiting the use of cell phones and other electronic devices, including smartwatches, during school hours, with exceptions for emergencies.

Senator Seifried explained her motivation for supporting the bill, stating, "In order for students to have the same opportunities to learn, we need to make sure the phones are away.”

Currently Oklahoma is ranked 48th for reading test scores and 45th for math, a concern Seifried said relates to allowing phones out during learning hours.

“We know that schools with similar past policies have seen a significant decrease in discipline issues and an increase in academic scores. With Oklahoma’s scores the way they are, we need to explore all avenues to support student success,” Seifried said.



Some school districts, such as Broken Arrow Public Schools, have already established their own "no cell phone" policies. The district initiated a "Disconnect to Reconnect" program in January, which restricts electronic device use for students in grades 9-12. This policy has been effective for elementary and middle school students since the start of the school year.

Principal Malinda Silva of Broken Arrow’s Freshman Academy reported positive results from the district's initiative. In an October survey, 62% of parents expressed concern that their students were negatively affected by phone usage during learning.

At the Freshman Academy, students are required to keep their electronic devices stored in their backpacks throughout the day, with allowances for urgent communication needs. "The feedback from students has been transformative," Silva said. "At first, there were some complaints, but now they are sharing that they're getting their work done and making new friends in class."



Silva noted that compared to the previous year, 3% more students have been added to the eligibility list instead of failing their classes. She believes HB 1276 could have broader benefits for students' mental health and overall school climate, adding, "Teachers have reported seeing students’ faces again in the hallways. The hallways are louder because students are talking to each other, which is a great thing."

House Bill 1276 has successfully passed the House floor and is now headed to the Senate for further consideration.

