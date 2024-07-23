PHONE BAN: Bixby Public Schools take aim at cyberbullying with new policy

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby Public School's board voted to change its policy for the 2024 school year, banning cell phones and other electronics for ninth-grade students and younger.

For the upcoming school year, students will not be able to carry cell phones, Airpods, or smartwatches during instruction time; instead, they'll have to put them in their backpacks or lockers.

The district sent an email to parents and students. Superintendent Rob Miller said cell phones are a factor in cyberbullying and distracting students.

2 News looked up recent data from the state health department.

According to the Oklahoma Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 16% of students at Oklahoma public high schools were bullied electronically, and 70% who were cyberbullied were more likely to report signs of depression.

Jennifer Pardue has a senior at Bixby High. She tells 2 News she welcomes the new policy.

"There is no reason that they need them in the classroom. They're still allowed to have them at lunch and during recess time, or free period. It's just they can't have them during the teacher teaching the lesson," Pardue said. "And I think it's a great idea."

We repeatedly contacted the Bixby school district for comment on this matter but didn't hear back in time for this story.

In the same email to parents, Superintendent Miller said it wasn't an easy decision and encouraged parents to support the school board's decision.

Now, other schools might follow suit. Luke Chitwood with the Tulsa Public Schools told us that they are planning to change some policies soon but did not specify what.

Newkirk Public Schools and Ponca City Public Schools posted on their Facebook that they are banning phones during instruction time.

The policy does say that sophomores, juniors, and seniors can have their phones out during non-instructional times like lunch.

