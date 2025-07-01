'It's a blessing': Family of Monroe 'Trey' Bird receive portraits

TULSA, Okla. — The family of Monroe 'Trey' Bird honored his life after he was shot and killed by a security guard in 2015. On June 30, they were given a dozen portraits for Trey's 10-year celebration of life.

The family was presented with various portraits of Trey. Zondra Magness was one of the family members who received the portraits.

"We're grateful for the 21 years we had him, Trey, and almost every day we're laughing about something he said," said Magness.

KJRH

She added that the remembrance has helped her family push through.

"We have fond memories, our memories is what keeps us going," said Magness.

The artist Michael Thomas wanted to capture those memories through the 12 portraits. He said he was inspired after meeting Trey and wanted to do something special in his memory.

"Every time somebody looks at him, he lives on, so to speak, in a way, so that's what I wanted, so family and friends, whenever they see him, he lives on," said Thomas.

KJRH

Thomas said it took him about 10 months to do all the portraits. He explained that the family hadn't asked him to do this; he had done it out of kindness.

Magness said she couldn't be more thankful.

"To create such a great memory for a memorial, a decade memorial, it's a blessing," said Magness.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

