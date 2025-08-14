Okmulgee High School students now starting school year on Aug 19

OKMULGEE, Okla — Okmulgee Public Schools has delayed school for high schoolers until Tuesday, August 19, after noticing some structural issues in its main high school building.

LuVona Copeland is the Superintendent of Okmulgee Public Schools.

She said the school underwent an inspection after noticing changes to the bricks.

“I’m in the process of getting more experts in to look at things to see what needs to be repaired in those couple of areas, so I’m on pins and needles like everyone else too," she said.

Copeland said high school students will be moving to the Center for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies and will be starting on August 19.

She said the district had six built-in snow days and had used three to move into the CAAT building.

“The high school is taking these three snow days, so they will make up those snow days in the spring, but that’s okay," she said. "That gives us time to make the shift so we can start having class immediately on Tuesday.”

Superintendent Copeland also said the move was made possible because of the community’s help.

She said Neal’s Homestore pitched in to move furniture and supplies, while Casey’s and Joe’s provided food for everyone working to move.

“The kids should feel very supported by this," she said. "Our staff has worked hard, they feel very supported by this. But I’m not surprised, I’m proud.”

Copeland said several of the classrooms are ready to go, but there’s still a lot of supplies needing to be moved.

She said the district is expected to resume high school on August 19, but is not sure if high schoolers will be returning to the original building.

