Sand Springs Police searching for shots fired suspect

Sand Springs police are searching for a man who police say fired shots at a car around 2:45 pm Jan. 9.

SSPD said the shots fired happened near 7th and Franklin Ave.

Police said when they arrived, 36-year-old Caleb Abston fled the scene toward the residence, where police thought he had gone inside.

SSPD said they found a gun on the front porch and other weapons in the house. As a result, they called in SWAT and obtained a warrant.

Around 6:30 p.m., about one hour after deploying teargas, officers entered the home. They found no one inside but three dogs. All of which are OK, according to Sand Springs Police.

No one was injured, and police are searching for the Abston.

