Families in Beggs adjusting as schools close due to tornado damage

BEGGS, Okla. — Beggs Public Schools will remain closed for a week after an EF3 tornado caused significant damage to the school and the community, leaving many parents wondering what comes next.

The district announced schools will be closed the week of March 9 through March 13 so crews can assess damage, clean up debris, and ensure school facilities are safe for students and staff.

Previous Coverage>>> Beggs Public Schools announces closure March 9-13 due to storm damage

Jessica Hazelwood, a parent in the district, said the damage to the school has been emotional for many families in the town.

“It was very sad. The school is like the heart of the town,” Hazelwood said.



An EF3 tornado moved through Beggs on Friday, damaging parts of the community, including school property. The storm also left two people dead in the area.

Hazelwood said seeing photos of the damage circulating online has been difficult for families.

“You see all these pictures being posted and you know it’s scary,” she said.

The closure means Hazelwood’s children, Beau and Brooklyn, will be out of school during the week of March 9 through March 13. The following week, March 16 through March 20, was already scheduled as spring break.

Hazelwood said many parents understand why the district made the decision.

“I do feel for the parents that need childcare for their little ones, but I think everybody understands that there’s no way they could open school right now,” she said.

District leaders said they are working with emergency management officials and community partners to evaluate the damage and determine what repairs are needed before students return.

The district also offered condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the tornado.

Despite the uncertainty, Hazelwood said the Beggs community has a history of supporting one another during difficult times.

“The community has always been really good at coming together and then pushing forward,” she said.

If recovery efforts stay on schedule, district leaders said students are expected to return to class on Monday, March 23. Updates about the school reopening will be shared through the district’s website and social media channels.

“We just got to wait and see. We’ll get through it and figure it out,” Hazelwood said.

