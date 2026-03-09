Tornado kills 2 in Beggs; community organizes cleanup and recovery efforts

BEGGS, Okla. — A tornado that tore through Beggs killed two people, according to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office. Community members met on Monday to organize a cleanup and recovery plan for those affected by the storm.

The National Weather Service rated the tornado an EF-3. Okmulgee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Moore said the storm caused widespread damage across the area.

"32 structures totals including barns and everything else have damage, but eight homes got damaged as well," Moore said.

Beggs resident John Baucom took shelter at Beggs Middle School with his pets and about 50 to 100 others during the storm. The school also sustained damage from the tornado. Baucom lost his daughter's RV in the storm.

"After sitting there, all of sudden you hear (makes sound) and then all of the doors slammed," Baucom said.

Baucom said the tornado's path weighed heavily on him after learning where it struck next.

"The next place it hit after me across these fields, that's where the two fatalities were and that's been on my mind," Baucom said.

Community organizers met for about an hour at a coffee shop to coordinate a cleanup and assistance plan for residents affected by the tornado. Organizers are asking the community to volunteer at Crossroads Church to help residents like Baucom.

Moore said local volunteers are ready to step in as the county transitions into the recovery phase.

"These are local volunteers that are wanting to get out and help. So we've got a coordinator with them that's going to step up and get in there and really starting to organize everything. Because now we are getting to the point in recovery where the county is doing their thing. What we have to do as a county government and now we are going to let the citizens come in and start helping out; get the clean up and help these families that were affected by this disaster," Moore said.

Baucom said several community members have already come by his home to help as he works to get back to normal.

The Beggs Public Schools District announced that schools will be closed from March 9 through March 13.

