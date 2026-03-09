Rogers County residents begin cleanup after tornadoes damage homes near Inola

INOLA, Okla. — People in Rogers County are starting to clean up after tornadoes moved through the area on March 6. Several families in and around Inola described frightening moments as the storms passed through their neighborhoods.

For some, the storm caused significant damage inside their homes. Kenneth Dally said he and others were inside when the tornado struck.

“We were inside when it happened. Everything came down on top of us,” Dally said.

KJRH

Rogers County Emergency Manager Scotty Stokes said an EF2 tornado moved between Collinsville and Claremore, while another tornado touched down near Inola. Despite the damage, officials reported no deaths or injuries.

Stokes encourages everyone to stay alert when severe weather is forecast.

“It’s important for people to pay attention before these events happen. Pay attention to the National Weather Service and your local news stations,” Stokes said.

Calkins said the experience brought back memories of surviving the Joplin tornado years ago.

“My uncle and I were pretty scared. We’ve never seen a window get sucked out as it did,” Calkins said.

Calkins said at one point he felt his home lift slightly off the ground during the storm. Even with the damage, he said he is grateful no one was hurt.

“We could’ve lost people, but we didn’t. We’re lucky that we didn’t,” Calkins said.

Stokes said 23 homes across Rogers County were damaged by the storms. Officials also confirmed all roads in the county are now open and cleared of tornado debris.

As families work to repair their homes and clear debris, many residents said they are thankful for the support from neighbors and the community.

“It was rough. You never know what to expect when you’re in that kind of incident, so it wasn’t easy,” Dally said.

