Crews searching area in Pitcher for information on missing Bible & Freeman girls

PITCHER, Okla. — Multiple agencies are searching an area near Highway 69 in Pitcher for information in connection with the disappearance of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, teen girls missing from Welch, Oklahoma, since 1999.

At a new conference the afternoon of March 9, representatives with FBI and OSBI said crews were prepared to be at that location for several more days, in hopes of finding information that would lead to finding the girls.

Kayla McCleery with the FBI in Oklahoma said the crews include agents new to the case working alongside veterans who have worked on the investigation for years. She said the crews were made up of individuals with backgrounds and experience in evidence collection and in uncovering human remains across various terrains and conditions.

Hunter McKee with OSBI said advanced technology is in use, helping crews survey the area and providing information that helps them bring in the necessary resources for the terrain they encounter.

The girls' family members were at the search area and attended the news conference. “It takes incredible strength," said McKee about their presence. "I can’t imagine what they’re going through, but I know they have worked extremely hard to help us and to help all the other agencies that are trying to find these girls. I know that it’s been unbelievably challenging and extremely sad, and our thoughts and prayers are with them every day.”

Other officials at the news conference shared information on the area being searched. They said crews are searching an area that includes a filled mine shaft, approximately 35 feet deep. They said the shaft was partially filled in, but was originally likely 150 feet deep. A crane is being used to assist with the search.

Officials said anything found at the scene would be collected by the medical examiner's office for review. So far, they said they had no findings to announce.

Ronnie Busick was convicted in the disappearances of the girls in 202. Busick was released from prison on good behavior in 2023, after serving fewer than three years of his 10-year sentence.

