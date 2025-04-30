Lauria and Ashley's Law passes Okla. Senate, heads to governor

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Senate on April 30 passed a bill that was a quarter-century in the making.

House Bill 1001 is also called Lauria and Ashley's Law. It was named after Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, two Oklahoma women who disappeared decades ago.



Lauria & Ashley's Law is authored by Rep. Steve Bashore of Miami. The bill requires those convicted of accessory to first or second-degree murder to fulfill at least 85% of their sentence before any possibility of parole or commutation.

The bill now heads to Gov. Kevin Stitt's desk for his signature.

38 senators voted for the bill, while five voted no.

