Scotfest cancelled for 2025; will return 2026

TULSA, Okla. — Organizers for the annual Scotfest event announced it has been postponed until 2026.

The organizers announced the postponement via news release and posts on social media. They said the decision was reached after organizers spoke with board members, volunteers, and officials with the City of Broken Arrow.

Organizers said multiple factors led to the decision, including the 2024 theft of a trailer containing $84,000 of equipment needed for the festival.

Previous Coverage >>> Thousands of dollars worth of gear stolen from Scotfest

In the news release, organizers also said two additional events were planned for the same weekend as Scotfest, creating "significant logistical challenges," including limiting available parking.

Organizers said Scotfest will hold several smaller events between now and September 2026, when the festival returns. The purpose of these events will be to "engage the community and enhance planning for the main event’s grand return," according to the release.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

