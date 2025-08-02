Osage Nation reports 28 cows lost after suspected robbery

PAWHUSKA, Okla — The Osage Nation Police Department has launched an investigation after 12 calves and five cows were reported to be missing from the Osage Nation Ranch.

The Osage Nation announced along with the missing cattle, 11 cows were found dead after having been tied up, suffering from dehydration.

2 News received this statement from the ONPD Police Chief Nick Williams:

Williams said investigators are trying to put the pieces together.

Due to the circumstances, members of the tribe believe this was a robbery gone wrong.

2 News received this statement from the Osage LLC that’s in charge of the ranch:

Members say they are devastated over the loss of the cattle, which not only represents the nation’s livelihood, but its heritage.

The company also said it will be increasing security on its 40,000 acres to prevent this from happening in the future.

The Osage LLC is asking the community to keep an eye out for cows branded with the Osage Nation’s “ON” symbol and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

The company is calling for justice and plans to pursue legal action.

