'Really an exciting thing': Bristow Chrysler Tower moving to Route 66

BRISTOW, Okla. — State leaders broke ground on Aug. 1 to start the project of welcoming the Chrysler Tower to the Mother Road. Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell said the tower is being refurbished and will be relocated to Route 66 in Bristow.

People like Tim Bush, a Bristow resident, called the 102-foot tower an Oklahoma icon.

"It's been a great staple of the community we've all seen it for years and years," said Bush.

KJRH

Built in 1949 as an advertisement for Beard Motor Company, it sat abandoned at Ninth and Chestnut for years.

However, City and state leaders had a plan to bring it back to life. Pinnell said this was a step forward for Bristow.

"It's huge for small towns, you know, small towns may not be able to do a project like this on their own," said Pinnell.

Although the tower is only moving about two blocks, Bush said it's a big deal.

KJRH

"It's really an exciting thing to see happen, I know that motorcycles come through on Route 66 all the time," said Bush.

Billy Ledbetter, also a resident, said the project could do more than be an attraction.

"It's going to help the businesses on Main Street and stuff like that, it's going to be an economic boost," said Ledbetter.

Pinnell said a Route 66 revitalization grant is covering $700,000 of the one-million-dollar project, with the rest coming from the city. He added it's expected to be finished by summer 2026.

"That is going to be a really big icon for the city and plus the state… Who knows where it will lead from here?" said Ledbetter.

