Dog returned to owner after being stolen from Tulsa backyard

TULSA, Okla. — For Brittani Gwinn, her 5-month-old pit bull puppy, Kai, isn’t just a pet — he’s family.

“He sleeps next to me every night,” Gwinn said.

Brittani Gwinn

So when she found out he had been stolen, her world was turned upside down.

The ordeal began July 28, while Gwinn was at work. She received a frantic phone call from her boyfriend.

“He called me crying, and I already immediately knew something was wrong,” she said. “He was like, ‘Kai’s gone. Someone took him.’”

According to Tulsa police, a woman was able to get Kai out of the fence in Gwinn's backyard, driving off with the puppy. A nearby good Samaritan witnessed the theft and followed the suspect’s vehicle, managing to get the license plate number.

“Some other guy had stopped and saw the lady pull him through the fence,” Gwinn said. “So he luckily drove after the car and got the license.”

Gwinn and her boyfriend quickly filed a police report. The Tulsa Police IDA squad used the license plate to locate the suspect’s address.

“I didn’t know what those people had intentions of doing with him,” Gwinn said. “My biggest fear was they were going to sell him immediately, and he was going to be gone.”

Just two hours after Kai was taken, officers located the suspect and brought Kai safely home.

“I was so relieved that he was home by the time I got home,” Gwinn said. “They worked fast, and it was amazing.”

Now reunited with her puppy, Gwinn expressed her gratitude to the officers who made it possible.

“I’m just so thankful for TPD,” she said. “Because if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have got him back."

