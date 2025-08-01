Tulsa police make arrest in 2019 cold case of Ben Montgomery

TULSA, Ok — The Tulsa Police Department recently made an arrest in the 2019 shooting death of Ben Montgomery.

“It’s been nearly six years since we lost Ben, and so, yeah, a large sense of relief certainly for myself and for my family. One big door closes and another one opens,” said Ben's father, Tom Montgomery.

It's the news that the Montgomery family has waited years for.

Their beloved son, Ben, was shot and killed at his apartment in south Tulsa during an armed robbery in 2019.

Officers say when Ben was confronted by men at his apartment, he quickly used his own strength to take down the gunman, saving the other people inside.

But as the years passed, hope began to fade that Ben’s murderer and accomplice would ever be brought to justice.

After years of detective work, Tulsa police recently arrested Jerrell Jones. He is accused of setting up the armed robbery that led to Ben’s death and is charged with felony murder.

Now that there is an arrest in his son’s case, Tom is feeling hopeful but anxious.

“There’s a bit of apprehension now because for me, the wheels of justice will not move fast enough,” he said.

Tom said he is forever grateful to the Tulsa Police Department for their efforts to solve his son’s case, and he hopes Jones’ arrest will give the families of other cold case victims the hope they so desperately seek.

“Soon, there will be accountability and there will be people that are held responsible for my son’s murder,” said Tom.

Tulsa police tell 2 News this investigation is still open and they expect more charges to be filed in Ben’s death.

Jones was recently arrested in Arkansas and later brought back to Tulsa.

He now sits in the Tulsa County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

