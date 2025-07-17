Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Justice for Alfred (Trey) Seymore

TULSA, OK — Often, when we discuss cold cases, grief and heartache are involved.

And although you can’t bring a family’s loved one back, sometimes you can bring them some answers.

The Tulsa Police Department was able to do just that for the family of Alfred (Trey) Seymore.

It’s been seven years since Seymore lost his life in the parking lot of the Candlewood Suites near 71st and Highway 169.

Tulsa police said he was shot and killed inside a car and died days later.

Evidence points to two people who were with Seymore that day.

Video from the scene showed them climbing into the car with him and then getting out.

At one point, one of the men was seen on video shooting into the car.

Early on in the investigation, police had their eye on Kristopher Thompson.

However, Lt. Brandon Watkins said they didn’t have enough evidence to pursue charges at that time.

Watkins noted that Detective Jason White continued to pursue leads in the case and was able to build a case against Thompson and make an arrest.

“The suspect that was arrested was somebody’s name who came up very early in the investigation and unfortunately, like some of these other cold cases, you may know who did something but you just don’t have the evidence,” said Watkins. “The detectives stuck with it over the years and finally got a piece of evidence, and once we were able to really go through it with a fine-toothed comb, we realized we had more than enough to arrest.”

Kellye Johnson is Trey’s mother and tells 2 News she waited years for that phone call.

Johnson has a message for Thompson. “I forgive you and I’m sorry that you felt like you had to take his life. Whatever you were going through, I hope that you forgive yourself,” she said.

Johnson says it’s forgiveness that’s helped her continue living life without her son.

Despite losing his own life, she found comfort in knowing that Trey was able to save eight others.

“He was a donor. That’s what helped me get along and get through this, that he was an organ donor and I didn’t know that,” Johnson said. “I’m sure that the families that Trey saved, I’m sure that they can say thank you to this guy and to the other people that were involved.”

Tulsa police also arrested Blevin Williams on charges of felony murder in the first degree.

Johnson said she is eager to attend the trial for her son’s murder. “I would love to be able to look at him in his eyes. I’ve been waiting for that,” Johnson said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --