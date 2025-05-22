Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Bobbie Cole

CATOOSA, Okla. — In July 2014, the body of Bobbie Cole was discovered at a Catoosa Recycling Center.

2 News sat down with Catoosa Police Detective Aaron Adams to find out what happened.

“Two employees were working on the field on the ground and they observed a foul odor, and upon investigating it and looking around, they saw a human body that was laying in the cardboard,” said Adams

Adams said it appeared she had been there for several days and it was hard to determine who she was due to decomposition.

"There was no identifying factors there, but once an autopsy was performed, they were able to identify her as Bobbie Cole based on her fingerprints,” said Adams.

Adams said Cole was last seen alive on the night of July 3rd at a home near Pine and Delaware.

Neighbors reported hearing screaming between her and her boyfriend at the time, and she was seen walking away from the house alone.

“Based on the cardboard where Miss Cole was located, they were able to locate the dumpster that she could have died in or could have been dumped in, was around the Church’s Chicken around Pine street and Delaware in that area,” said Adams.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spoke with the waste company and were able to pinpoint the route to that location.

“It’s probable that location was where her body was dumped,” said Adams.

Adams said before her death, Cole had issues with addictive substances.

“I think she could have possibly run into somebody and they could have had ill intentions, and they could have done something or tried to dispose of her in a dumpster and just throw her away,” said Adams.

Despite her lifestyle at the time of her death, he said no one deserves to be thrown away like trash and discarded.

“It’s truly tragic and I hope we can find some closure,” said Adams.

If you have any information about the death of Bobbie Cole, you are asked to contact OSBI or the Catoosa Police Department.

