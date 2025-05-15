Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Billy Ryder

TULSA, Okla. — An armed robbery leads to the death of a Tulsa man.

Police say Billy Ryder was shot and killed Oct. 5, 2008 at the Candy Arms Apartments.

It was around noon that day when officers say two men tried to force their way inside Ryder’s apartment.

They demanded money from him and then one pulled out a gun and shot him.

Shortly after the shooting, Billy’s sister, Heather Rake arrived at the complex in a panic.

“Whenever I got back to the apartments, I ran up to my brother’s apartment and I saw him lying there on the ground bleeding out,” said Rake.

Rake said her brother lost an enormous amount of blood that day and he later died at the hospital.

“They gave him six pints of blood and we didn’t find out anything until 8 o'clock that night, because they wanted to make sure the family wasn’t a suspect,” said Rake.

She said this isn’t the first time that her brother had been robbed.

“My brother had been robbed at gunpoint exactly a month to the day before, so he would answer his door with a pistol for his own protection,” she said.

But unfortunately, that day, he didn’t have time to protect himself.

“He cracked the door a little bit and they barged in and shot him in his left shoulder and it hit the main artery,” said Rake.

Despite witnesses to the crime and other evidence found at the scene, the Ryder family has not seen justice in this case.

All that Rake has now are photos and memories of the big brother who she says would do anything for anyone.

“If you were in need, he was there. He was the best big brother ever and the best friend ever. You couldn’t ask for a better person. Life’s not the same at all without him,” said Rake.

If you have any information about the death of Billy Ryder, you are asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

