TULSA, Okla. — His life may have been ended by a stranger, but Captain Terry Schmidt will always be remembered as a United States Marine who proudly served our country.

Following his time in the armed forces, Terry began working for American Airlines.

Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Terry Schmidt

One night, he and some colleagues went out for a bite to eat.

“In July of 1990, Terry Schmidt was leaving the TGI Friday’s at roughly 61st and Memorial and as he was leaving, there were 3 Black males in what was a stolen car approached them and demanded his wallet,” said Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins.

Officers said that at one point, a man got out and pointed a gun at Terry.

Never one to back down, he refused and began struggling with the armed robber.

Police said the gun went off, striking Terry, who would later die at a Tulsa hospital.

“The doctor said there was no more hope after giving him 47 pints of blood; they tried to save him and do the best they could,” said his father, Gene Schmidt.

To this day, Gene wonders if things would be different if his son would have simply complied and handed over his wallet.

2 News spoke with Gene back in 2017 about his son.

“I wish he would’ve simply said "Here, take it go. But he didn't,” said Gene.

After the shooting, police said the men jumped into a stolen vehicle and later ditched both the car and the weapon.

Gene said the loss of his son left him shattered.

“I was always afraid he would burn up in an aircraft, but I never did think he would come back to his home and be killed here,” said Gene.

Like many other unsolved cases, Terry’s sits in the cold case room in a binder at the Tulsa Police Department.

Officers believe this case is solvable and they just need the right people to come forward with some new information.

“I know they had some pretty strong suspects over the years, including one that was named in several news reports, but it doesn’t appear like charges were ever filed,” said Watkins.

Although Captain Terry Schmidt died at the hands of an armed robber, his family said his legacy will always be that of an American hero.

If you have any information about the death of Terry Schmidt, you are asked to contact the Tulsa Police Department.

If there is a cold case you would like 2 News to look into, email us at coldcase@kjrh.com.

