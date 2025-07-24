Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Althedia Vaught

TULSA, Okla. — The 3600 block of South New Haven is a quiet area with frequent visits from wildlife, like owls. But neighbors say it holds the secret to a woman's disappearance that has haunted them for more than a decade.

“So you think if they disappeared in our neighborhood, does that person still live here and we’ve been living next to them or something like that? It kind of makes you a little on edge,” said neighbor Jennifer Harmon.

Harmon has lived in the area for more than 20 years and remembers when Althedia Vaught went missing.

“I remember that time because we were really developing our alert neighbor groups with captains and just neighbors, all actually getting on board. I just can’t imagine what it would be like to have no answers at all. When we get no answers about a burglar in the neighborhood or when we get no answers about a murder that happened at the Shell, I mean, that time period is really unnerving, but it just makes us be more vigilant and more watchful,” she said.

Tulsa police Lt. Brandon Watkins said Vaught wasn’t the type of person to leave for no reason.

“By accounts of her friends and family, she’s not the type of person that would just go missing. She’s not the type of person who would just leave work and not call in the next day,” said Watkins.

Officers said she left her home just before midnight in 2009, taking her car, which was later found abandoned in the parking lot of Hillcrest Medical Center.

As Tulsa police continue to work this cold case, Vaught’s former neighbors say they will do their part to help bring her home.

“If there is any information, any kind of pressure, or any way that we can help find Althedia, we will find it if it’s there to be had. We’re the kind of neighborhood that will find it, and we will find it for them, and we will get it to the police,” said Harmon.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Althedia Vaught, you are asked to contact the Tulsa Police Department.

