Thousands in gear stolen from Scotfest

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Thieves made off with $85,000 in items from the Scotfest.

Organizers said on Christmas Day, thieves stole a trailer from a secure storage facility in Broken Arrow. They said the trailer held $70,000 worth of things essential for the festival each year, including:



Scotfest’s full front entrance scaffolding

custom-made beverage bars

umbrellas and stands

tools

cables

signage

VIP furniture

equipment for the Highland Games

Unfortunately, organizers said the items are not insured due to a clerical error.

“This was not just a theft; it was a betrayal of the very spirit of the season,” said Kris Morrison, Deputy Executive Director of Scotfest. “To steal from a charity on Christmas Day, an organization that exists solely to bring joy and culture to the community, is both infuriating and heartbreaking. We’re calling on the community for help—to assist the Broken Arrow Police Department in finding our trailer and to help us recover from this devastating loss.”

Scotfest has been a community event for nearly 45 years, but say this setback could end the festival.

Broken Arrow police are investigating the theft.

“We are committed to thoroughly investigating this crime to bring those responsible to justice,” said Public Information Coordinator Ethan Hutchins. “We urge anyone with information to come forward, as your help can make a difference. You can call 918-259-8400 to speak with a BAPD officer or reach Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS, with the assurance that your identity will remain anonymous."

To donate to help the festival recover, visit their GoFundMe.

