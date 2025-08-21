TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa city councilors will vote on Aug. 27 whether to add restrictions to pedestrians who stand at intersections and certain medians in a move critics warn will adversely punish members of the homeless community.

"We all agree that cars are really unsafe and that our infrastructure is not pedestrian-friendly by and large, right?" Councilor Laura Bellis said during a city public works committee discussion about the proposed ordinance on Aug. 20.

WATCH: Public safety vs. criminalized homelessness debate in upcoming council vote

Public safety vs. criminalized homelessness debate in upcoming council vote

The revised traffic code would make it illegal to stop and stand on narrow medians anywhere with a speed limit above 25 miles per hour. This after the council voted last year to require reflector vests worn by folks doing just that.



The proposed ordinance is drafted by Councilor Phil Lakin of south Tulsa's District 8.

Lakin and co-sponsor Karen Gilbert cite safety concerns for people or their pets standing on medians less than ten feet wide, especially next to turn lanes.

2 News reported on an auto-pedestrian crash in September 2024 in which a homeless person was reported to be stationary in a median.

Also, people said to be "engaging with traffic" i.e. panhandling would have to be more than 18 inches from the curb.

"If I'm going from Yale (Avenue) to 41st, let's say eastbound, then having that additional width for me as a driver even to see what I'm getting ready to go in would be helpful for me," Councilor Lakin said during the committee meeting.

Despite a maximum fine of $150, Lakin and co-sponsoring councilors (with exception to Jackie Dutton, who rescinded her sponsoring) said they are not criminalizing characteristics of homelessness.

"Anytime we have a death, that's one too many," Councilor Gilbert told 2 News. "So again, we just want to do what we can to keep people safe out there not just keeping pedestrians safe, but also making sure that we keep travelers safe as well."

2 News Oklahoma

Fellow councilor Laura Bellis spoke out against the proposal on her campaign Facebook page, also linking to a map from INCOG.

Tulsa Day Center CEO Mark Haltom also isn't totally convinced that a yes vote would avoid unintended consequences for the local homeless population.

"I don't think it's a solution, a total solution," Haltom told 2 News. "But I can see the public safety part of that. And I hope there's warnings given if this ordinance is passed, before anybody is cited."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

