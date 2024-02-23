Tulsa increases efforts to keep street solicitors safe

TULSA, Okla. — You may have noticed more people wearing reflective clothing when they panhandle.

That’s because efforts are being made to help keep street solicitors safe.

Kevin Crase, known as KC to friends and family says he is disabled and unable to work, so he spends his days panhandling out on the streets or in his words, “flying a sign.”.

2 News noticed KC and many others wearing reflective clothing while out soliciting around Tulsa, so we sat down with him to ask why.

"Police said so. It's for our safety and more or less a safety ordeal I guess so we can be seen,” said Crase.

The Tulsa City Council passed an update to the city’s pedestrian ordinance in August of 2022 requiring the solicitor to wear high-visibility safety apparel.

The ordinance goes on to state that the apparel must be fluorescent and be visible at a minimum distance of one thousand feet.

We asked Crase if he feels safer now that he is required to wear a vest.

“Yes, definitely. I wear my vest riding a bike. Here a while back I was in a bad accident, and I wasn't wearing a vest and now police brought it to my attention as far as having to wear one so I wear it all the time pretty much,” said Crase.

He says you can buy them at Walmart, but many times, many people in the community will share when they “fly a sign” or panhandle.

The Tulsa Police Department says its officers are utilizing the ordinance to keep people like KC safe, and they will tell them to move along if they violate it.

Otherwise, police will issue a $150 fine.

For the full updatedpedestrian ordinance, click here.

