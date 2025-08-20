Lawmakers concern over testing requirement for teachers coming from CA, NY

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced a new criterion for teachers relocating from California and New York, saying a test tied to content from PragerU will be required for those applicants.

Walters said the new requirement would apply to teachers coming into Oklahoma from states such as California and New York, describing the move as part of an ongoing push to ensure “the best in the classroom.”

“We have launched a new test with PragerU for teachers that come in from California, New York,” Walters said. He added that the state adopted the PragerU curriculum for its schools in 2023.

The plan drew pushback from lawmakers, including Rep. John Waldron, who argued the new criterion could deter qualified teachers from relocating to Oklahoma.

Waldron told 2 News Oklahoma that in some parts of the state, a college degree isn’t even required to teach, and he called the proposed test “ludicrous” if it adds pressure on good people who want to come to Oklahoma to teach.

“I’m not sure we should be adding an ounce of extra pressure on good people who want to come to our great state and teach in our classrooms,” Waldron said. “That’s ludicrous.”

Walters has said the test is intended to safeguard against what he described as “left-wing Marxist indoctrination,” particularly from California, noting there would be a “loyalty oath” teachers would be asked to sign.

Walters said, “What we’re not going to do is allow left-wing Marxist indoctrinators from California in, so we said, listen, we’re going to have this test.”

Asked who was writing the test, Waldron suggested the same organization behind PragerU—described by some critics as not a traditional university—could be involved. He characterized PragerU as “not accredited,” raising questions about the legitimacy and independence of the test content.

A representative from Walters’ office supplied sample questions tied to the test.

QUESTIONS FOR PRAGER-U TEST:

1. What are the first three words of the Constitution?

A. In God We Trust

B. Life, Liberty, Happiness

C. The United States

D. We the People

2. Why is freedom of religion important to America’s identity?

A. It makes Christianity the national religion

B. It bans all forms of public worship

C. It limits religious teaching in public life

D. It protects religious choice from government control

3. What are the two parts of the U.S. Congress?

A. House of Lords and Commons

B. Courts and Senate

C. Executive and Legislative

D. Senate and House of Representatives

4. How many U.S. Senators are there?

A. 435

B. 110

C. 50

D. 100

5. Why do some states have more Representatives than others?

A. They cover a larger geographic area

B. They have held statehood for a longer period

C. The number is determined by military presence

D. Representation is determined by population size

Separately, the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability (OEQA) was asked to provide data on the number of out-of-state applicants coming from California and New York.

Officials told 2 News Oklahoma so far in 2025, only one applicant has been from California and none from New York.

OEQA also said since 2020, only 19 of 573 out-of-state applicants came from those two states—a figure supporters say shows the new criterion targets a relatively small pool, while opponents say it signals a broader political motive.

2 News asked Rep. Waldron on whether the policy could drive potential teachers away. “Do you think this will push teachers away—not only from California and New York, but in general, given the licensing process plus this test?” Burch asked.

Waldron responded by reaffirming his belief in high standards, while acknowledging the concerns.

“If I had to do it again, move from another state to come to Oklahoma—if I heard this is how we were treating teachers, making them sign loyalty or pass some kind of test to make sure they’re not woke—I would say I would really reconsider whether I would come to Oklahoma,” he said. “Oklahoma is a great state and a great place to teach in.”

