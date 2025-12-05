COLD CASE REOPENING: BAPD asking for community's help in 2021 homicide case

TULSA, Okla — 72-year-old Linda Davenport was found murdered in her Broken Arrow home in November of 2021.

Police said they were unable to find a suspect after pursuing every lead.

2 News covered the case several years ago:

Linda Davenport's daughter, Leigh Watts, said after three years, the case was closed.

But now, the Broken Arrow Police have reopened the case, and Watts is extremely grateful.

“I want the culprit to be caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," she said. "It means everything that somebody who really cares about the case and cares about the victim's family is back."

Back in 2021, Watts was shocked when she heard the news of her mother's passing.

She said she's the one who called a welfare check for her after she didn't hear back from her after calling.

“She's the last person in the world that anybody would have anything against," she said. "I mean, just the sweetest, kindest, just sweet little old lady."

She said she has no idea why someone would’ve wanted to hurt her mother, but she is now offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can help convict the person who did.

The Broken Arrow Police Department is asking anyone who may know something of what happened to speak up.

“This was quite a shock to the community," said BAPD Captain Russel. "A 72-year-old woman alone in her home, forced entry, minimal evidence, minimal reasons or motives for someone wanting her dead. We do not take homicides lightly.”

Russell said the department is looking for any old or new information anyone can provide.

“We’re not just looking for new tips, we’re looking for maybe somebody that provided some information in the past that either did not get to us or maybe they did not recall everything that they might now," he said. "Right now, we have exhausted numerous leads out of state, multiple search warrants regarding technology, regarding property, regarding financial accounts, not just searching for a suspect, but maybe a motive or some kind of lead that would lead to a suspect."

For anyone who has any information they would like to share, the police department is urging everyone to email the lead detective on the case, Detective Mooney.

That email is mmooney@brokenarrowok.gov

