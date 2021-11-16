Broken Arrow police looking for a suspect in the murder of a 72-year-old woman

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police are looking for a suspect in the death of a 71-year-old woman who was found dead inside of her home Sunday night.

Officers found Linda Davenport with “traumatic injuries consistent with a homicide”

after responding to a welfare check at her home near Houston and Aspen.

Investigators are currently going through evidence to find out what led up to Davenport's death.

Officers say relatives called the police after they hadn’t heard from her in several days. Broken Arrow police have confirmed that Davenport lived alone and that her husband recently died.

Neighbors in the area tell 2 News Oklahoma me she moved to the neighborhood alone within the past 6 months. One neighbor says she was very quiet and mostly kept to herself.

Police say this is a strange incident and investigators are working tirelessly on the case. Meanwhile, Davenport's death is Broken Arrow’s fifth homicide this year.

“That’s double our average or more than double our average. It’s a strange year. I don’t have any other way to explain it other than this is an anomaly,” Officer Chris Walker said.

Investigators are asking the public to call the Broken Arrow Police Department with any information at (918) 259-8400.

