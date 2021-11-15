Woman found dead in Broken Arrow home

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Police are asking the public for help after finding a woman dead in her Broken Arrow home on Sunday night.

Broken Arrow police officers were called for a welfare check at a home near Houston and Aspen around 7 p.m.

Officers arrived to find the home unlocked and 72-year-old Linda J. Davenport dead.

Investigators say her injuries were consistent with those of a homicide.

The Broken Arrow Police Department is asking for help to find out what happened.

Anyone with any information is asked to call BAPD at (918) 259-8400 or Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS.

