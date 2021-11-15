Woman found dead in Broken Arrow home

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Police are asking the public for help after finding a woman dead in her Broken Arrow home on Sunday night.
Broken Arrow police officers were called for a welfare check at a home near Houston and Aspen around 7 p.m.
Officers arrived to find the home unlocked and 72-year-old Linda J. Davenport dead.
Investigators say her injuries were consistent with those of a homicide.
The Broken Arrow Police Department is asking for help to find out what happened.
Anyone with any information is asked to call BAPD at (918) 259-8400 or Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS.
Trending Stories:
- Two inmates who escaped Okmulgee Co. Jail back in custody
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- 9-year-old boy dies from injuries sustained in Astroworld Festival
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Oklahoma Wildlife Department urges Swifties to turn in their exes
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter