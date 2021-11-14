Watch
Multiple law enforcement agencies searching for escaped inmates

Rogers County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 1:45 PM, Nov 14, 2021
The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is assisting the US Marshal's Office in their search for two escaped federal inmates from another county.

These fugitives were last seen in the area of East 430 Road and North 4210 Road about 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The suspects, Dustin Marris and Coker Barker, are both considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Officials are asking the public to call 911 if the suspects are seen or if there is any information pertaining to their whereabouts.

Deputies are warning homeowners to not check any suspicious activity on their own, but instead allow law enforcement to respond to their location.

