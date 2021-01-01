Jeanette Quezada is a bilingual multimedia journalist for KJRH.

Prior to arriving to Tulsa, she spent two years reporting and anchoring for KBAK-TV in Bakersfield, California. There she covered topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to wildfires, earthquakes, immigration, and mass shootings.

She also produced special reports from the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Tennessee, where she met and interviewed patients and families, and later promoted a campaign to raise money toward finding cures for children with cancer.

Jeanette began her TV career in the NBC DFW newsroom after graduating from Texas Christian University’s Bob Schieffer College of Communication.

In 2017, she worked as a multiplatform reporter at KEZI 9 News in Eugene, Oregon. There, she covered a wide range of stories, including, but not limited to natural disasters, and health outbreaks. Prior to her time in Oregon, Jeanette worked as a consumer investigative producer for NBC and Telemundo, where she mediated consumer complaints from viewers. She also coordinated with public officials and company spokespeople to gather details and assist viewers in resolving their complaints.

Jeanette believes in the power of storytelling and recognizes our history is founded upon the tapestry of narratives reporters captured throughout the years. She believes stories transcend generations, emotions, and backgrounds -- they connect us as humans. Her goal is to use journalism as a platform to enrich, educate, and inform all viewers.

Jeanette is a Texan by birth, and Italian at heart. She was born and raised in Fort Worth. She has visited many corners of the world, and feels fortunate to have spent an extended time in Italy for a study abroad program, where she became fluent in Italian.

In her spare time, Jeanette enjoys a good read, a good run, exploring and spending time with friends and family. She is excited to serve the Green Country community.

