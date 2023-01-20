Compact act expands medical aid for veterans experiencing a suicidal crisis

TULSA, Okla. — New legislation is expanding medical care for veterans in a big way and it's saving lives.

The medical expansion allows for veterans to focus on getting the care they need without the burden of figuring out how they will pay for the medical expenses.

“These Veterans aren’t the government’s veterans, they’re our sons and daughters, our grandkids, our cousins, our siblings, our spouses," Ligon said.

Mary Ligon is the founder of Coffee Bunker. The Tulsa non-profit connects veterans to resources they need as they return to civilian life. She said the work coffee bunker does is life saving.

Ligon lost her son, a Marine Corporal, to suicide in 2007. He was just 24-years-old.

Ever since, she has dedicated her life to ensure veterans find support in crisis.

“When Veterans come to me is a mix, you know, I feel the loss of Daniel and I’ve always have said, if Coffee Bunker would have been here yesterday, would Daniel be here today?," Ligon said.

This week -- a major piece of legislation is finally helping veterans across the nation get that help. The compact act allows veterans to get "crisis care" anywhere that offers it for free.

“It doesn’t take that much to bring somebody back from the brink, as long as there is care, there’s love, there’s reaching out, embracing, and encouraging, and a hot cup of coffee,” Ligon said.

Daphne Hillhouse is the suicide prevention coordinator with the Eastern Oklahoma VA Healthcare System.

She said in a month, their crisis line receives about 400 calls from Veterans.

“Probably 70 percent of those state some type of suicidal ideation, and I would say close to 15 -20 percent result in us sending emergency services, or a family member bringing a veteran into the ER or to clinic," Hillhouse said.

The act applies to all veterans, including those without honorable discharges.

It also frees veterans from the financial burden associated with emergency suicide care, including transportation, medications, and VA copays.

“You are not alone, it is likely you’re sitting there feeling alone, and you are absolutely not. Everybody has experienced what you’re going through, so we are here as professionals and as other veterans to help you," Hillhouse said.

Here's how veterans can get that help.

You can call the veterans crisis line or call 9-1-1 and ask to be transported to a V-A or an in-network or out-of network facility. You can also show up to the VA. If you choose a non-VA facility, you must contact the emergency reporting line at 844-724-7842

