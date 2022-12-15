Local woman launches mobile mental health clinic

TULSA, Okla. — According to a report from the Mental Health Association, the number of mental health calls they've received grew nearly 50 percent in 2021.

As the needs for mental health services are on the rise, a local couple is making sure everyone, regardless of their situation, can get help.

Ebony Skillens transformed an R-V into a mobile clinic to bring mental health services to communities across North Tulsa. Skillz on Wheelz, also known as "SOW" rolled out earlier this month. Its goal is to help people who may not have transportation by bringing mental health services straight to them.

“I thought what if we get a mobile mental health clinic and we take the show on the road…like, let’s help people where they are," Skillens said.

On December 7th, Skillens and her husband embarked on a journey. They've been traveling together across North Tulsa in their RV sowing seeds of hope.

"One of the things that I love about Skillz on Wheels is that we’ve been afforded the opportunity to provide the services for free. So, if you have a therapist, or if you have insurance or not…we are here to serve," Skillens said.

That service is in high demand in Tulsa County. More than 13,000 people here have been admitted to mental health treatment centers just in t he last three months alone.

Between the start of a crisis and being admitted, many people reach out to the 9-8-8 lifeline. Since its launch, nearly 14 thousand people have called 988, most of them struggling with depression, anxiety, and self-harm.

“When somebody is really in need and you call through 9-8-8, we are in circumstances where appropriate actually able to dispatch a mobile crisis team and assist wherever an individual is," Dismukes said.

Skillens said she wants to bring that kind of help to life by giving people in-person resources before that struggle turns into a crisis. Her R-V is equipped with licensed therapists and her clients get up to six free sessions. After that, they connect them to other agencies that help them along their mental health journey.

"We are in the process right now of setting up partnerships with various churches and organizations in the North Tulsa community so that we can set the RV up and just be prepared for those who have signed up for the services," Skillens said.

Skillens said her goal is to grow and expand mobile services to every area of Tulsa across the state.

“Therapy is something that everybody deserves, so it’s just like physical health, seeing a primary care physician or a dentist. It’s something that we as humans we deserve the right to experience mental health," Skillens said.

Skillens said the mobile clinic is a non-profit and their services are possible thanks to the generosity of donors who support them. You can visit their website by clicking here.

