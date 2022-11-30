Report: LIV Golf to hold event at Cedar Ridge in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — LIV Golf could be bringing several golf stars back to Oklahoma in 2023.

The relatively new tour is expected to hold an event at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow, according to former University of Tulsa golfer and Golf Oklahoma host Sam Humphreys.

From a very solid source. LIV Golf will be coming to Cedar Ridge in Oklahoma. — Sam Humphreys (@SamHumphreys34) November 29, 2022

The LIV Golf tour features multiple players who've played collegiate golf in the Sooner State including former Sooner Abraham Ancer and former Oklahoma State Cowboys Eugenio Chacarra, Talor Gooch, Charles Howell and Matthew Wolff. Other players on the tour like Phil Mickelson have their fair share of history playing in Oklahoma at Southern Hills Country Club which has hosted multiple major tournaments on the PGA Tour.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to Cedar Ridge Country Club but has yet to hear back as of this report.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

