Law enforcement shoots, kills accused rapist in Mayes County

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement shot and killed a man while serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County on Tuesday afternoon.
Cherokee Nation officers set out to serve the warrant near Locust Grove, looking to arrest a man charged with two counts of child sexual abuse and one count of rape. Cherokee Nation Marshals say the man showed a pistol to officers serving the warrant then barricaded himself inside his home.
The Cherokee Nation Marshals SWAT team responded to the call and officers shot and killed the man when he came out and confronted them.
The name of the man hasn't been released.
